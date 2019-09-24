Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
Juanita A. Diaz Obituary
Edinburg - Juanita A Diaz, entered eternal rest Friday, September 20, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.

She was a resident of Edinburg where she lived most of her life.

Mrs. Diaz is survived by her children, Cruz Diaz (Cecilia), Heriberto Diaz, Maria Lopez (Agustin), Jose Diaz (Mayra), Linda (Polo) Reyna; eighteen grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren and one brother.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Victor and David Diaz; and husband, Eulogio Diaz.

Juanita will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m., rosary today, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg.

Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019
