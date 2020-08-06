Mission - Juanita C. Nino, 82, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 11, 1938, in Charlotte, Texas, to Telesforo and Catarina Cantu. She is preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Teodoro Cantu, Margarita Barrera and Elisa Montes. Juanita is survived by her husband; Fidel Roberto Nino, Sr.; five children, Fidel Roberto Nino, Jr., Rachel (Jesse Mendoza) Nino Echavarria, Ramiro (Sandra) Nino, Raul Nino, Ricardo Nino; six grandchildren, Ronny James Echavarria, Felicia Marie Echavarria, Robert Anthony Nino, Diego Alejandro Nino, Marco Andres Nino, Ruby Ann Nino; six siblings, Telesforo Cantu, Jr., Candelaria Sanchez, Jose Cantu, Irma Martinez, Belia Clouse and San Juanita Molina. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020,from 4 to 8:30 p.m., at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Drive-by church service will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.Our mother, Juanita C. Nino, was a very special person to us, she was our strength, heart and soul. She always made sure we were fed, healthy, happy and united. She was our caretaker, our counselor, and our guardian. But above all, she was our MOM.Growing up, she raised us to be humble and to always love and respect each other, and everyone else. Our mother taught us many things, but most importantly, she taught us the importance of faith, family and love for one another.Our mother lived her life doing many things she enjoyed. She loved attending Church. Her faith in God was so strong and every Sunday she made sure she was praising Him. She was an avid bingo player and Wheel of Fortune watcher. She loved family gatherings and always cooked a delicious rice that everyone loved.Our mother touched so many lives during her time here on Earth. She treated everyone with love and compassion. She was selfless, and always put others first. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.We will miss you and love you forever Mom,Robert, Rachel, Ramiro, Raul and Rick