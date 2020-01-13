|
Alamo - Juanita Figueroa, 89, went home to the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in Mexico, Juanita lived in Alamo her entire life.
She is survived by three daughters, Elisa (Eliberto) Gonzalez, Enedelia (Reyes) Gamez, Esther Figueroa, all of Alamo; two sons, Hilario (Herminia) Figueroa of McAllen, Eduardo (Cindy) Figueroa of Pharr; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Luis Salinas of Alamo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 13, 2020