San Juan - Juanita G. Hernandez, 69, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.
Born in Alamo, Juanita lived in San Juan all of her life.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Esperanza L. Saenz; two brothers, Francisco Trevino, Pedro Trevino; a sister, Julia G. Gutierrez; and a grandson, Domingo Hernandez III.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Domingo Hernandez Sr. of San Juan; four children, Domingo (Angela) Hernandez of Caldwell, Idaho, Raul (Prescilla) Hernandez of Alamo, Maria Anna (Manuel) Hernandez of Donna, Polly Ann (Marco) Morin of Edinburg; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Rosa T. Reyna, Antonio Gomez, Teodora G. Bernal, Teresa G. Ramirez, and Jessie J. Gomez.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2019