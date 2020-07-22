McAllen - Juanita Gonzalez, 82, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Simon Gonzalez; daughters: Julia Gonzalez, Bertha Nieto and son: Ricardo Gonzalez.Juanita is survived by her children, Mary Vallejo, Luisa Carrasco, Ramon Gonzalez, Sabino (Argie) Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, Rodolfo (Lisa) Gonzalez, Simon Gonzalez, Michelle (Vidal) Rodriguez, Patricia Garza, and Melissa (Eduardo) Hernandez. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Visitations will be held at Rivera's Funeral Home of McAllen on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Services are under the direction of Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.