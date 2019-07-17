Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Guerra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Guerra Obituary
ALAMO - Juanita Guerra, 95, went home to the Lord Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Born in York Town, TX, she has lived in Alamo all of her life. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Guerra; her parents, Desiderio and Concepcion Perez; two sisters, Elida Perez and Dolores Lopez.

Ms. Guerra is survived by a nephew, Trinidad Lopez of San Juan; a niece, Adelaida Lopez of Seabrook, TX; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now