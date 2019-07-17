|
|
ALAMO - Juanita Guerra, 95, went home to the Lord Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in York Town, TX, she has lived in Alamo all of her life. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Guerra; her parents, Desiderio and Concepcion Perez; two sisters, Elida Perez and Dolores Lopez.
Ms. Guerra is survived by a nephew, Trinidad Lopez of San Juan; a niece, Adelaida Lopez of Seabrook, TX; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 17, 2019