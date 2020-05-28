Weslaco - Juanita H. Garcia, 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Tx.
She was born on March 8, 1923 in Weslaco, TX; daughter of Alejandra Vela and Apolonio C. Hinojosa.
She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Garcia and her parents: her brothers Baldomero Hinojosa, Roberto Hinojosa: her sisters Cristina Mejia and Clemencia Hernandez and Herminia Elizondo, her son in law Rene Rodriguez and her great-grandson Gavin Mathew Grover.
She is survived by her children Norma Linda Rodriguez, Guadalupe (Thelma) Garcia Jr. and Juan Jose (Belia) Garcia. A sister Delia Munoz, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chapel service will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Funeral services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2020.