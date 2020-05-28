Juanita H. Garcia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco - Juanita H. Garcia, 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Tx.

She was born on March 8, 1923 in Weslaco, TX; daughter of Alejandra Vela and Apolonio C. Hinojosa.

She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Garcia and her parents: her brothers Baldomero Hinojosa, Roberto Hinojosa: her sisters Cristina Mejia and Clemencia Hernandez and Herminia Elizondo, her son in law Rene Rodriguez and her great-grandson Gavin Mathew Grover.

She is survived by her children Norma Linda Rodriguez, Guadalupe (Thelma) Garcia Jr. and Juan Jose (Belia) Garcia. A sister Delia Munoz, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chapel service will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Funeral services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved