Pharr - Juanita M. Garza, 78, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe S. Garza Sr.Juanita is survived by her five children, Becky Garza, Guadalupe (Minerva) Garza Jr., Melba Garza, Maribel (Victor) Hernandez, Gustavo Aaron (Josefina) Garza; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Maria Hernandez and Paula De La Rosa.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.