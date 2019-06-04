Edinburg - Juanita Olivares Fernandez, 81, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She was born on Saturday, June 26, 1937 in Edinburg, Texas to Juan Manuel Olivares and Gregoria Rios Olivarez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Horacio Fernandez, Sr., daughter; Sonya Fernandez, brothers; Raul Olivares, Ernesto Olivares and Leonardo Olivares, sisters; Susan Olivares, Manuela Olivares, Maria Bernandina Olivares and Maria Guadalupe Almaraz.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Horacio Fernandez, Jr. and Eloy Fernandez, granddaughters; Desiree and Laura Fernandez, brother; David Olivares, sisters; Celestina Ortiz and Concuelo Almaraz.



Juanita was a teacher at Edinburg School District for 36 years. She was a beautiful Lady that loved art, music and traveling. Juanita had a beautiful life and was loved by many people. She will be deeply missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.



The Fernandez family received friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 PM - 9 PM with a Rosary prayed at 7 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated today, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Inurnment will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary