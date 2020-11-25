1/1
Juanita P. Salinas
McAllen - Juanita P. Salinas, 74, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Gardens at Brook Ridge in Pharr.

Born in Los Arrieros, Texas, Juanita had lived in McAllen for 17 years. She enjoyed traveling, loved attending her granddaughter's dance performances, and arts and crafts. Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Guillermo and Rebeca Pena.

She is survived by her husband, Horacio Salinas Jr. of McAllen; a daughter, Sandy (JJ) Salinas-Olivarez of Mission; a granddaughter, Hannah Rebecca Olivarez; a sister, Clarissa Garcia of Los Laureles, TX; and a brother, Guillermo Pena Jr. of Los Arrieros, TX.

Memorial mass will be held at 12 noon Friday, November 27, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment of cremated remains will take place Monday, November 30, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
