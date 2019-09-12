|
Edcouch - On September 10th, 2019, Juanita Guerra, 87, was reunited with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Surrounded by her loved ones, she peacefully passed away at her residence in Edcouch. Mrs. Guerra was born November 29, 1931 to Manuel & Lupita Rodriguez in Weslaco, TX. Juanita will be joyfully reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Gustavo Guerra, her infant child, Gustavo Guerra and all her family members that have passed before her. Mrs. Guerra's unwavering strength and faith in Jesus will be carried on through her five sons: Gus Guerra Jr., Robert Guerra, Lee Roy Guerra, Lester Guerra, and Rene Guerra and her four daughters: Irma Guerra Ruiz, Norma Guerra Melendez, Cynthia Guerra, and Diana Guerra Naranjo. Her legacy will continue to live on through her 24 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Mrs. Guerra was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, which she shared with those around her. Her loved ones in faith look forward to the day they will be reunited with her in heaven.
Exodus 23:20
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Mrs. Guerra's family would like to share their sincerest gratitude for the wonderful care and love their mother received from so many, especially, Dr. Alejandro Fuentes and staff, Kindred Hospice, and St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Visitation will be at 5:00 pm to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX. Pallbearers will be Manuel Garza, Lee Roy Guerra Jr., Shawn Guerra, Robert Guerra Jr., Alex Guerra, Jimmy Garza, Ronnie Guerra Jr., and Christopher Melendez. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 12, 2019