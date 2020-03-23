|
Donna - Juanita Caceres Zuniga, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday March 19,2020. Juanita was born on September 24, 1929 in Donna Tx. and was a life long area resident.
She was a long time member of the Guadalupana's Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna, Tx.
She is Preceded in death by her husband Jose B. Zuniga, and her parents Ildifonzo U. Caceres , Adela De leon Trevino as well as 4 bothers and 2 sisters and is survived by her six children: Irene (Juan) Velasquez, Jose Luis (Rosa) Zuniga, Juanita (Jorge) Almonte, Jorge (Betty) Zuniga, Dalia (Juan Jr ~) Segura and Alfredo Rene Zuniga; Two sisters: Claudina Saldana and Virginia (Alvaro) Villanueva ; Brother Lazaro (Emma) Caceres, also 13 Grand children, 24 Great Grand children and 4 Great Great Grand children. Thank you in advance for your prayers and love from Juanita C. Zuniga's Family.
Services will be held at Vaughan Funeral Home in Donna, Tx. on Tuesday 3/24/2020.
Viewing will begin 10am till 12pm noon then will be having Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1pm in Donna, Tx. to then be laid to rest at Donna City Cemetery at 2pm. For visitation restrictions due to current government mandate please visit Vaughanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2020