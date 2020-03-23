Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan Funeral Home - Donna
1701 E Business 83
Donna, TX 78537
956-464-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Zuniga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita (Caceres) Zuniga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita (Caceres) Zuniga Obituary
Donna - Juanita Caceres Zuniga, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday March 19,2020. Juanita was born on September 24, 1929 in Donna Tx. and was a life long area resident.

She was a long time member of the Guadalupana's Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna, Tx.

She is Preceded in death by her husband Jose B. Zuniga, and her parents Ildifonzo U. Caceres , Adela De leon Trevino as well as 4 bothers and 2 sisters and is survived by her six children: Irene (Juan) Velasquez, Jose Luis (Rosa) Zuniga, Juanita (Jorge) Almonte, Jorge (Betty) Zuniga, Dalia (Juan Jr ~) Segura and Alfredo Rene Zuniga; Two sisters: Claudina Saldana and Virginia (Alvaro) Villanueva ; Brother Lazaro (Emma) Caceres, also 13 Grand children, 24 Great Grand children and 4 Great Great Grand children. Thank you in advance for your prayers and love from Juanita C. Zuniga's Family.

Services will be held at Vaughan Funeral Home in Donna, Tx. on Tuesday 3/24/2020.

Viewing will begin 10am till 12pm noon then will be having Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1pm in Donna, Tx. to then be laid to rest at Donna City Cemetery at 2pm. For visitation restrictions due to current government mandate please visit Vaughanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -