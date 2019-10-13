Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judie Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judie Pat Bannworth Domian Joyce


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judie Pat Bannworth Domian Joyce Obituary
Mission - Judie Pat Bannworth Domian Joyce was born in 1944 in McAllen, Texas. Her parents were Laurence (Pat) and Marguerite Bannworth. She passed away on September 29, 2019, peacefully in her home with family members at her side after a 15 year fight with cancer. Judie Pat graduated from Edinburg High School and married Sidney Domian. They had two beautiful children. Judie and the children moved to Houston, Texas, where she later married Larry Joyce. She worked in the chemical industry. Judie Pat is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Zac) Putnik of Houston and her son, Sidney (Catherine) Domian of McAllen, her sister Mary Helle of McAllen, and her five grandsons who she dearly loved, Brady and Hudson Putnik of Houston, Tres, Daniel and Thomas Domian of McAllen, and her numerous cousins. Judie loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and cheering them on. Judie Pat was preceeded in death by her parents, Pat and Marguerite Bannworth, her stepfather A.N. (Mac) McLaughlin, grandparents Herb and Marguerite Scurlock, John and Mary Bannworth, brother Pat Bannworth, and her husbands Sidney Domian and Larry Joyce. The family wishes to thank Helping Hands Home Health Care - Brian Rock, Sheryl Hamer, Lupita and Claudia for their wonderful care for the last 6 years. We would also like to thank Dr. Pedro Arazola, Sylvia Martin, Rafaela Coronado, Tony Valdez and Amara Hospice for their dedicated care. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palm Valley Humane Society, 2501 W. Trenton, Edinburg, Tx 78539 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now