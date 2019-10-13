|
|
Mission - Judie Pat Bannworth Domian Joyce was born in 1944 in McAllen, Texas. Her parents were Laurence (Pat) and Marguerite Bannworth. She passed away on September 29, 2019, peacefully in her home with family members at her side after a 15 year fight with cancer. Judie Pat graduated from Edinburg High School and married Sidney Domian. They had two beautiful children. Judie and the children moved to Houston, Texas, where she later married Larry Joyce. She worked in the chemical industry. Judie Pat is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Zac) Putnik of Houston and her son, Sidney (Catherine) Domian of McAllen, her sister Mary Helle of McAllen, and her five grandsons who she dearly loved, Brady and Hudson Putnik of Houston, Tres, Daniel and Thomas Domian of McAllen, and her numerous cousins. Judie loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and cheering them on. Judie Pat was preceeded in death by her parents, Pat and Marguerite Bannworth, her stepfather A.N. (Mac) McLaughlin, grandparents Herb and Marguerite Scurlock, John and Mary Bannworth, brother Pat Bannworth, and her husbands Sidney Domian and Larry Joyce. The family wishes to thank Helping Hands Home Health Care - Brian Rock, Sheryl Hamer, Lupita and Claudia for their wonderful care for the last 6 years. We would also like to thank Dr. Pedro Arazola, Sylvia Martin, Rafaela Coronado, Tony Valdez and Amara Hospice for their dedicated care. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palm Valley Humane Society, 2501 W. Trenton, Edinburg, Tx 78539 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019