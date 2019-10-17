|
Mission - Judie Pat Bannworth Domian Joyce was born in 1944 in McAllen, Texas. Her parents were Laurence (Pat) and Marguerite Bannworth. She passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, peacefully in her home with family members at her side after a 15 year fight with cancer.
Judie Pat is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Zac) Putnik of Houston and her son, Sidney (Catherine) Domian of McAllen, her sister Mary Helle of McAllen, and her five grandsons who she dearly loved, Brady and Hudson Putnik of Houston, Tres, Daniel and Thomas Domian of McAllen, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Marguerite Bannworth; stepfather A.N. (Mac) McLaughlin; grandparents Herb and Marguerite Scurlock, John and Mary Bannworth; brother Pat Bannworth; and husbands Sidney Domian and Larry Joyce.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 17, 2019