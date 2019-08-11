|
|
Harlingen - Judith "Judy" Ann McBride of Harlingen, TX died at the age of 70 on August 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1948 in Fort Worth, TX to Ret. Col. Milton C. and May Belle Green. Judy, her brother, Tom, and their parents lived many places from Alaska to Germany while her father served in the United States Air Force before settling down in Arlington, VA.
She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas before transferring to and graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970 where she studied mathematics and computer science. She also earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2001.
She married William "Bill" Andrew McBride, Jr. on October 26, 1974 in Houston, TX. Their love for each other was so strong, it was only 6 weeks after they met that they were married. Their 44 year marriage was full of love and laughter. Judy and Bill moved to Harlingen, TX in 1975 and later had three beautiful daughters. Judy loved staying home with them while they were young. She later taught math at several middle schools before joining the faculty at the South Texas Academy of Medical Technology where she taught until she retired.
Judy's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Cooking a gourmet meal for her family was one of her great pleasures. Judy loved to learn and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bill; their daughters, Erin M. Hodgson (Mark) of San Antonio, TX, Molly R. McBride of Austin, TX, and Sara E. Bowman (Nick) of Atlanta, GA; and her three grandchildren, Ella, Cameron, and Luke Hodgson of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her brother Thomas M. Green (Linda) of Bluffton, SC, as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and May Belle Green.
Services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Harlingen. Following a reception at the church, a private burial will be at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Harrison, Harlingen, TX 78550 or Marbridge Foundation, 2310 Bliss Spillar Rd, Manchaca, TX 78652.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019