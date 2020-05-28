Spring, TX - Judy Lackey went to be with the Lord peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, May 25th, 2020 at the age of 83.



She was born on January 20th, 1937 in Weslaco, Texas and resided in Spring, Texas for the last 17 years of her life.



Judy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bobby Lackey; her three children, John and his wife Melissa Lackey, Lissa Hartley and Mindy Kaase; her nine grandchildren and their spouses, Corey and Allison Hartley, Krissa and Robb Maddox, Kyle and Monica Kaase, Bryan and Skye-Lynn Kaase, Kevin and Hanna Hartley, Garrison and Rachel Lackey, Michelle and Alex Cosart, Calvin and Jody Lackey, and Austin Lackey; her six great grandchildren, Amelia Lackey, Hayes Kaase, Ashtyn Lackey, Emmett Kaase, Hartley Maddox, and Ellie Hartley, as well as many friends and other family members. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ione McManus, and brother Johnny McManus.



Judy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (Nana). She enjoyed cooking, playing trivia games, and doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and snuggling with her dogs. Judy loved her family more than anything. She described her family as "almost perfect, but not quite because that would be too boring". She will be deeply missed by all those who were privileged to know her.



Services for Judy to be announced.



