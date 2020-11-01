1/1
Judy Marie Dobbs
McAllen - My Angel, Judy Marie Dobbs, went to the Lord on October 25, 2020. Judy was born December 16, 1949 to Bob and Ursula Pace in New Orleans, LA. It was in New Orleans that I had the good fortune to meet Judy. Judy moved to the "big city" of San Juan, Texas in 1971. Her Mom had to ask where that was since she couldn't find it on the map. She thought it was Puerto Rico. Judy lived in McAllen, TX since 1976 with her husband, Dennis Dobbs. Judy had a long career in the Valley. As the force behind Judy Dee's Jewelry, she most enjoyed designing and crafting and selling her jewelry. Judy was a regular at the Saxet Gun Show for many years where many folks knew her as the lady with the red hair. She wasn't a bit shy to speak her mind and you always knew where you stood with her. She always had a great smile and good word to say. Judy was fiercely loyal to her friends. Judy loved her pets so she requested that donations be made to your favorite animal charity in lieu of flowers. As her time drew near, we talked a lot. She had this message to her friends "To all the people I have loved and made my life so wonderful. Til we meet again". That is my Judy. Farewell, 'til we meet again. You are not forgotten. No local services are planned. Her final resting place will be the Rio Grande Valley State Veteran's Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
