McAllen - Julia M. Pater, 97, residing at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mrs. Pater had been a member of the Armed Forces for seven years during World War II and the Korean War, having been discharged from the Army in 1952. While in the Army, she attained the rank of Sgt. First Class and upon discharge, was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Meritorious Service Unit Presentation Medal.



She was married to M/Sgt. John M. Pater at the post chapel Army Chemical Center, Edgewood, Maryland. They were married for fifty-six years. Mr. Pater passed away in 2007.



During her fourteen years at the Veterans Home, she serced as Secretary to the Residents Council from 2006 until 2008 but was forced to resign due to ill health. After discharge from the service, she was employed by Civil Service until her retirement in 1980. She was a member of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and the . Mrs. Pater will be remembered for her sense of humor and zest for life. She will be sorely missed by her survivors and a host of friends.



She is survived by her number one son, Patrick A. Pater of Bismarck, Missiouri, one grandson, John P. Pater, stationed with the U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Force Base and his wife, Tiffany , one great-grandson, Landon; and



her sister, Elagene Curtis of Alton, Illinois.



Committal services for her cremains will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, 2520 S. Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas with VFW Post #8788 conducting full military honors. The Pater family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019