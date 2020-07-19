1/1
Julia Morales Barrios
Edinburg - Julia Morales Barrios, 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Barrios; her parents, Juan and Refugia Morales; and seven sibilings, Johnny Morales, Clyde Morales, David Morales, Inocencia Morales, Carmen Morales, Alice Morales, and Virginia Sandoval.

Mrs. Barrios is survived by her daughter, Ophelia Trevino; a brother, Alfredo Morales; three grandchildren, Cristina (Joe A.) Gonzalez, Norma (Ray) Mora, Dina (Christobal) Parras; seven great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service, today, July 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Parras, Joey Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Joe Gonzalez, Christobal Parras, Jr., and Ray Mora. Honorary pallbearer is Matthew Ray Mora.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
