McAllen - Julie V Stewart passed away in Edinburg, Texas on June 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Julie was born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1947 and married Roy B Stewart, MD in 1979. They were married for 40 years. Julie was an artist, gourmet cook, wife and business woman. She loved to travel especially to Paris, France. Over the years, Julie resided in Edinburg, McAllen and Monterrey, Mexico. Julie's passing is painful for her family and friends as she was a force of nature with a generous spirit who touched many people in the Rio Grande Valley and Monterrey. She is survived by her husband - Roy B Stewart, her stepsons Randall (spouse Sheila) and Mark Stewart, step grandson Reed, stepdaughter Lisa Stewart, her sister Maricela and brother-in-law Regino Garza, her niece Julie Garza and nephews Roberto (spouse Armida) and Alejandro (spouse Yadira) Garza and numerous grand nieces, a grand nephew, step grandsons, step granddaughters, step great grandsons and step great granddaughters. Please keep Julie V Stewart in your prayers.