1/
Julie V. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Julie V Stewart passed away in Edinburg, Texas on June 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Julie was born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1947 and married Roy B Stewart, MD in 1979. They were married for 40 years. Julie was an artist, gourmet cook, wife and business woman. She loved to travel especially to Paris, France. Over the years, Julie resided in Edinburg, McAllen and Monterrey, Mexico. Julie's passing is painful for her family and friends as she was a force of nature with a generous spirit who touched many people in the Rio Grande Valley and Monterrey. She is survived by her husband - Roy B Stewart, her stepsons Randall (spouse Sheila) and Mark Stewart, step grandson Reed, stepdaughter Lisa Stewart, her sister Maricela and brother-in-law Regino Garza, her niece Julie Garza and nephews Roberto (spouse Armida) and Alejandro (spouse Yadira) Garza and numerous grand nieces, a grand nephew, step grandsons, step granddaughters, step great grandsons and step great granddaughters. Please keep Julie V Stewart in your prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved