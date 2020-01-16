|
|
Edinburg - Julio L. Garza Jr., 95, went to be with our Lord, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Harlingen. Born in Falfurrias, Julio had been a resident of Edinburg for most of his life. Mr. Garza is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Oralia S. Garza; his parents Julio and Irene Garza Sr.; three brothers, Alejandro, Goldfredo, and Clemente; his sister Maria Garza.
Mr. Garza proudly served his country in the United States Army - Airforce and was a World War II Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching WWE Wrestling matches and Western movies. Mr. Garza always knew what to do or say to make his loved ones laugh and never forgot to include his signature "thumbs up" gesture when taking photos with family and friends. Known affectionately as "Grandpa" to many, Mr. Garza will forever hold a place in the hearts of his family.
Mr. Garza will be dearly missed by his two children, Baldemar Garza, and Nelda (Carlos) Gonzalez; seven grandchildren, Gina, Laura, Kristina, Joel (J.B.), Adrian, Carlos Javier (C.J.) and Alexandro Julio (A.J.); four great-grandchildren, Justin, Aidan, Jr. and Ariana; his sister, Ramona Garza as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Rd. in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with full military honors.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 16, 2020