Pharr - Julio Poblete Urbina, 80, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was the widower of Guadalupe Guillermina Prado. They shared 35 years of marriage together. Born in San Bentio, Texas, he was the son of Thomas Urbina Rubio and Josefina Poblete. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. He enjoyed reading, building furniture, prayer, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and family member, his sense of humor, and radiant smile.



He is survived by his brother, Enrique (Nydia) Urbina; brother-in-laws, Fransisco (Irma) Prado, Gerardo Prado, and Jose G. Prado. Son Sergio P. (Pam) Urbina; daughters, Sylvia P. Leyva and Sonia P. (Jose M. Rodriguez) Urbina; nieces & nephews; and five grandchildren, Zach, Mateo, Jo-Marie, Keziah, and Ilia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Josefina Urbina; siblings, Natividad Urbina, Eluterio Urbina, Josefina Sandoval, Francisco Urbina; wife, Guillermina Guadalupe Prado Urbina; and niece, Maria Elena Sandoval.



The visitation will be on June 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St., McAllen. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with burial following at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mission, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home of McAllen, TX. Published in The Monitor on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary