Weslaco - June K Hick of Alamo, Texas passed on to the Lord on 2/8/2020 after a brief illness. June was born on 2/7/1940 to Marvin and Viola Griffin in Iowa.
June will be lovingly remembered by her life partner Ken (Buck) Moore, sons Randy (Sandy) Hick, Rodney Hick, and Rick (Carolyn) Hick, brother Roger (Judy) Griffin, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At June's request memorials may be sent to Aurora House, 2646 W 18th Street, Weslaco, Texas 78596.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020