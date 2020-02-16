Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Hick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kay Hick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Kay Hick Obituary
Weslaco - June K Hick of Alamo, Texas passed on to the Lord on 2/8/2020 after a brief illness. June was born on 2/7/1940 to Marvin and Viola Griffin in Iowa.

June will be lovingly remembered by her life partner Ken (Buck) Moore, sons Randy (Sandy) Hick, Rodney Hick, and Rick (Carolyn) Hick, brother Roger (Judy) Griffin, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At June's request memorials may be sent to Aurora House, 2646 W 18th Street, Weslaco, Texas 78596.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -