Grand Junction, CO - Karen "Mimi" Marie Taylor, 69, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away August 21, 2020 under the compassionate care of Hope West Hospice.



Karen was born to parents, IPHC Superintendent Bishop B.E. and Esther Underwood, on January 8, 1951 in Mullens, WV.



She graduated from Dublin High School in 1969. She continued her education at Emmanuel College and furthered her education at University of Texas Pan American as an English major, after graduation she taught English and Literature at UTPA for nearly 3 decades.



Karen had a passion for the theatre, was an avid reader, she loved to cook and her favorite past times were fishing and collecting shoes. Karen adored her family, she loved to travel with her sister and mother, but loved being "Mimi" to her 3 grandchildren most of all. Karen had an infectious smile and a twinkle in her eye, she lit up a room with her big personality and was fond of introducing herself ... "Hi, I am Karen, but everyone calls me Mimi"



Karen was preceded in death by her father, B.E. Underwood and her long time companion Cornelius "Neal" Marsh, a criminal attorney in South Texas. Karen is survived by her mother, Esther Underwood, her brother Paul Underwood of Radford VA and sister Pam Maple of Kokomo IN, son, David (Corrina) Shirley, her daughter, Dena Shirley, her grandson Tyler Brafford, and her granddaughters Catherine and Elizabeth Shirley of Grand Junction, CO, several cousins, nieces , nephews and her beloved "good boy" Bernie.



Services are scheduled for Sat. Sept. 12th, 2020 at 11 AM at Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, VA. Reception to follow, Terry Reel will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, CO.



