|
|
SAN ANTONIO - Kathleen (Kathy) Inez Gonzalez, 67, the daughter of a renegade hunter, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kathy was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, baking, knitting, and writing. She is preceded in death by her parents Faye and Leroy Shows and her son, Roger Cavazos.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Gonzalez, Sr., her three children Stephen (Melba) Schaus, Brian (Janie) Cavazos, Jason Cavazos, and Mrs. Renna (Roger) Cavazos. Kathy was also survived by her brothers Michael (Faith) Shows, and Melvin (Susie) Shows, four stepchildren, numerous grandchildren, family and countless friends.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. A Chapel Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Cremation to follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019