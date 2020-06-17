McAllen - Kathleen Waugh Robinson passed away, at the age of 77, following sudden health complications.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Dorothy Waugh, 2 brothers, Mike and Tim Waugh, 3 sisters, Pat Sudderth, Theresa Bond, and Mari Heil, her son, Jerry Robinson, and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by: 2 sisters, Dorothy Ridlehuber, and Cindy Heath, 2 sons, Marc and Andrew Robinson, and extended family, Amber Teague, Carmen Castro, and Jon and Carol Black.



She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



She was kind, loving, gentle, generous, and golden-heartedly compassionate. Like an animated Disney heroine, she kept her loving nature unchanged throughout her life.



She loved pretty much everybody, and everyone who ever knew her, loved her. That speaks of how strongly she will be missed by everybody.



She grew up in McAllen, and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was in McAllen High School Class of 1961.



She absolutely loved cooking, gardening, watching classic musicals, as well as classic old movies, and spent much of her time cooking, gardening, or watching TV shows related to cooking and gardening. She regularly helped people in need, and on a fixed income, often sacrificed her own needs to do so.



She was the perfect product of what a good Catholic girl should hope to become. Her faith was strong, and she actually lived her life as proof. She didn't go around citing Bible verses, or saving souls. She just lived her life with Jesus Christ in her heart, as an example of what God would want us all to do.



If God decided that only one person would be admitted into heaven, that person would be Kathleen.



In order not to inconvenience people, we have decided to forego a formal Catholic Funeral Mass, but we will have non-denominational services at the chapel at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission TX at noon on June 19th, 2020, followed by Catholic graveside services at 1pm, where she will be buried alongside family members.



We thank those who donated to her funeral expenses, and suggest that any further donations should be made in her name to charities that help women, children, and poverty stricken families.



