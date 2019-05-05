Boerne - Kathryn (Kathy) Eddy Wisenbaker, age 79 of Boerne-formerly of Donna, Texas-passed away surrounded by her loving family on April, 6th, 2019 at Town and Country Nursing Home in Boerne. A Memorial/Celebration of Life was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Donna First United Methodist Church.



Kathy was born on February 21st, 1940 in Alamo, Texas to Carl and Ellen Eddy. Kathy grew up in Alamo where she and her family were connected to the community, involved in the church, and enjoyed camping trips. Kathy later married Carroll Don Wisenbaker of Donna. They were married for 47 years until Carroll passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer in 2005. Carroll was Kathy's love and world. The two did everything together. Carroll was a long time farmer and Kathy devoted her time to staying home with her two children-Michael Wisenbaker and Jacqueline Cardenas-and being Carroll's support. Kathy was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she devoted much of her time anywhere needed. She sang in the church choir and served on numerous committees in the church. When Kathy moved to Boerne in 2009 she joined the First United Methodist Church in Boerne, volunteered at Hill Country Family Services and Boerne Convention & Visitors Bureau. Kathy loved the Texas Hill Country.



Kathy was a devoted mother, being a part of her two children's activities, going to football and basketball games, stock shows, and church events. Her children's friends referred to her as "mom". Kathy was a mother to all, and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and being a part of their lives. She loved socializing with friends and family. She is best described as witty, fun, happy, always smiling, rarely complained and was known as a humble, loving woman.



Kathy is survived by her two children: a son, Michael (Christine) Wisenbaker of Victoria, and a daughter, Jacqueline Cardenas of Boerne; four grandchildren: Jessica Loring, Justin Wisenbaker, Samantha Cardenas and Jordan Cardenas; two sisters: Dorothy Cupp, Carleen Edwards; a brother-in-law, Arthur Edwards; and many nephews, nieces, great grandchildren, relatives, and extended family.



Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Wisenbaker, her parents, Carl and Ellen Eddy, and brother-in-law, Johnny Wisenbaker.



The family would like to give special thanks to those who visited Kathy on a regular basis, taking her out on outings and into their homes.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Kathryn Wisenbaker to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral home in Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019