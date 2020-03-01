Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Ackerman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Ackerman Obituary
PHARR - Keith Ackerman, born in Woodside Township, Parkers Prairie, Minnesota on November 12, 1923, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was a Winter Texan and full-time Texas resident for a combination of more than 40 yrs.

He was married to Bernadine Shultz on August 2, 1946. He enlisted and served 2 yrs in the US Navy during World War II. June 15, 1950, he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined a Baptist Church

He chose carpentry as his occupation, learned the trade and soon had his own business building up-scale custom homes, and also commercial construction. He built everything from a playhouse to several churches, one being the church he was a member of North St. Paul Baptist Church in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan and he is survived by his wife, Bernadine; daughter, Kathryn, son Kirk; and grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -