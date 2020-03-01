|
PHARR - Keith Ackerman, born in Woodside Township, Parkers Prairie, Minnesota on November 12, 1923, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was a Winter Texan and full-time Texas resident for a combination of more than 40 yrs.
He was married to Bernadine Shultz on August 2, 1946. He enlisted and served 2 yrs in the US Navy during World War II. June 15, 1950, he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined a Baptist Church
He chose carpentry as his occupation, learned the trade and soon had his own business building up-scale custom homes, and also commercial construction. He built everything from a playhouse to several churches, one being the church he was a member of North St. Paul Baptist Church in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan and he is survived by his wife, Bernadine; daughter, Kathryn, son Kirk; and grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020