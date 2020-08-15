1/1
Kelly Norene Nickelson
Mission - Kelly Norene Nickelson, 59, passed away in her home July 30, 2020. Kelly was born in Texas. She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth A. Miley of Mission, TX. Kelly is survived by a daughter Paige Nickelson of New Mexico; mother Frances Miley of Mission, TX; brother Robert Miley Alva of Florida; aunt Charis Smith of Houston, TX; and uncle Martus Miley (Jeannie) of Houston, TX. She worked for 20 years at McAllen Primary Care and 15 years at Texas Oncology. Kelly enjoyed working with people and never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking and working in the backyard with her many plants. The family wishes to thank her friends that took care of her every need as well as Dr. Billie Marek and the nursing staff that took excellent care of her. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held August 17 at 11:00 am at Valley Memorial Garden.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Valley Memorial Garden
