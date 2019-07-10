|
McAllen - Rev Kenneth C. Harrison passed away on July 5, 2019, at home in McAllen, Texas. He pastored for United Methodist Churches in Illinois and Indiana for 15 years and served numerous churches in Texas for 41 years until his retirement from the McAllen First United Methodist church in 2016.
Ken is survived by his wife, Susie, and their three children, Zachary M. Harrison, Sara Harrison Guerrero (Sal), and Rebekah E. Harrison. Grandchildren are Corbin Michael and Hailey Grace Guerrero (Sal and Sara), and Kenneth Allan Harrison (Zachary).
Ken loved being in ministry. His sense of humor, compassion, and joy
reflected his love for people and life. He lived well, laughed often, and loved much.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday July 12th at l0 am, at First United Methodist Church, 4200 N. McColl Rd in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on July 10, 2019