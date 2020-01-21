Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Matty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gordon Matty


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Gordon Matty Obituary
McAllen - Kenneth Gordon Matty passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on August 26, 1931 in Caerphilly, Wales, UK to Ernest and Winnifred Matty. He has joined his beloved wife of 51 years, Beatriz Matty in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Alejandra, grandsons Kenneth and Ian, numerous sisters and brothers-in law and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -