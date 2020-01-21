|
|
McAllen - Kenneth Gordon Matty passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on August 26, 1931 in Caerphilly, Wales, UK to Ernest and Winnifred Matty. He has joined his beloved wife of 51 years, Beatriz Matty in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Alejandra, grandsons Kenneth and Ian, numerous sisters and brothers-in law and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 21, 2020