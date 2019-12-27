|
|
Edinburg - Kevin Roland Pena, 45, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Edinburg.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Angie Cervantes Pena and Manuel Rolando (Libby) Pena; siblings, Lilah Koren Pena, Mike Vasquez, Vanessa, and Victoria Pena; maternal grandfather, Eustaquio Cervantes of Salinas, California; nieces Kayla and Kerissa Pena; nephew Erik Pena; numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives and many friends. Kevin loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and BBQing. He loved spending time with family and friends. Kevin had a big heart and helped others every chance he had. In his younger years, he was a volunteer fireman for the Edinburg Fire Department, he was a fireman for the Pharr Fire Department for 17 years and lastly, he was employed with Wanzek Construction. Kevin will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, December 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019