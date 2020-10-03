McAllen, TX. - Dr. Khaimchand Panday, 63, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas.



Dr. Panday was born on October 14, 1956 in British Guyana, South America to Jagjeewan and Mangalawatie Panday. He received his Medical Degree from the University of the West Indies and pursued further post-graduate training in the United Kingdom. Dr. Panday completed Orthopedic Surgery Residency and sub-specialty training in Trauma and Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.



Dr. Panday relocated to the United States in 1998 after recruitment to Rio Grande Regional Hospital. He ultimately opened the doors of his private practice in September, 2002 with primary focus on the hand and upper extremities. In 2006, Dr. Panday relocated his practice to 3330 North McColl where he shared the location with his wife, Dr. Charmaine Browne.



Dr. Panday was committed to excellence in his field and was known by his colleagues and patients as a truly dedicated physician committed to delivering quality care.



Dr. Panday is survived by his wife, Charmaine, and daughter, Jenais. He also leaves behind two sisters and many other relatives and friends.



