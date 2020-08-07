McAllen, TX. - Lancer Daniel Bevil of McAllen, Texas arrived in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Lancer was born on October 31, 1929 to Fred J. and Beatrice (Cameron) Bevil in McAllen, Texas.



Lancer grew up in McAllen on a family farm and continued farming until he retired in the late 1990's. After graduating from McHi, he attended Kemper Military School, transferred to Texas A & I College in Kingsville, where he graduated. Lancer married Judith Moberg on January 27, 1951 in McAllen. Together they ran the family farm until 1975. Dad loved reengineering his farm equipment, always searching for ways to increase efficiency, productivity and yields. He managed large corporate farming operations in the Rio Grande Valley and for several years in La Huerta and Autlan, Mexico. He loved the challenge, excitement and adventure of farming in Mexico.



We have special memories of floating the Rio Sabinas, near El Encino, west of Tampico, at his mother's ranch as kids with our many cousins and our Dad in the summer. Scuba diving the nacimiento de Rio Sabinas, spearing fish, riding mules, exploring the thick rainforest, was some of the wonderful experiences our Dad gave us. Our Dad loved hunting of all sorts, but especially quail, white wing and dove. Later in life he and our mom enjoyed travelling to visit family in Houston, Oklahoma, California and Mexico. Our Dad was the quintessential fix-it man. If it was broken he could fix it, a talent he learned from his father Fred and from many years of repairing farm equipment. A talent he passed on to his grandkids, boys and girls alike.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 64 years, Judith. He is survived by his four children, daughter Michelle (Bevil) Milliken, husband Larry of Muskogee, Oklahoma; and son Lancer Bevil of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and son Jonathan Bevil, wife Linda (Carpenter) Bevil of McAllen, Texas; and daughter Melissa (Bevil) Kaiser, and husband John of San Clemente, California; nine grandchildren Cameron & Sarah (Condley)Milliken, Lancer & Dorian Bevil Huertado, Betsy Reyes Hurtado & Juan Francisco Reyes Hurtado, Emily (Bevil) & Greg Amos, Jake & Claudia (Medina) Bevil, Caleb Bevil, and Rebecca (Bevil) & David Withrow; and eight great-grandchildren Tripp & Tegan Milliken, Lily and Rory Amos, Elizabeth, Ella, Ezekiel and Everleigh Withrow, and by nieces, nephews and cousins.



He will be missed by family and friends, but we look forward to when we all will meet in eternity and join in saying, we have arrived. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



