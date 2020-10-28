McAllen - Larry Wilson Prater, 71, passed away on October 19th, 2020, after a 4 year battle with cancer. Larry was born on February 5, 1949, in Edinburg, Texas, to Wilson and Louise Prater (both deceased).He is survived by his wife Judy Prater (nee Owens), son Justin (Allison), daughter Janna Diaz (Alberto), grandchildren Jaxon and Bodhi Prater, Aleksis (Miguel) Lopez, Jayden Prater, Miranda and Dominick Diaz, great-granddaughter Mia Lopez, sister Miranda (Sandra) Prater, mother-in-law Mary Owens, and brother in-laws Dane (Carol) and Brent Owens.Larry was a graduate of McAllen High School, attended Trinity University, and graduated from Pan American University, with master degrees from Pan American and Sam Houston University. He served as an educator at McAllen High School, Donna High School, The University of Texas Pan American, and South Texas Community College. He also served as a bible study teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. He was an active member of "Christ and Pop Culture" online.Larry met Judy, the love of his life at Carl's Grocery in Mission, where they both worked in 1973. They spent 46 years together serving God and raising their family to honor Him.Larry was an avid runner and was deeply involved in the local running community. He competed in many races throughout the Valley and the rest of Texas. He was a devoted family man and spent his retired years with his grandchildren enjoying fishing and sports. He never missed his grandkid's football practices, soccer games, wrestling, volleyball, or theater events. He was an avid Spurs, Vipers, and Astros fan.A graveside service will be held at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road, Friday October the 30th at 1 pm. The family requests you observe COVID-19 guidelines if planning to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Calvary Baptist Church of McAllen general fund. We would like to thank the staff of Amara Hospice for their excellent care and compassion extended to our loved one.