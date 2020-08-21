McAllen - McAllen - Laura Aliseda, 81, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020. Laura was born in Mexico City, Mexico. In 1958, she and her husband, Jose Luis Aliseda, M.D., moved to the United States. They settled with their children in the Chicago area. In 1973, they moved to McAllen, Texas and have lived in the Rio Grande Valley ever since.



Laura, affectionately referred to as "Tita", had the kindest heart and was generous to all. She filled her home with unconditional love, advice and lots of food! Laura never missed an opportunity to watch her beloved grandchildren performing. Her love for her family was always on display. She was a common site on soccer fields and early voting locations. It was not uncommon to see Laura walking up with her folding chair and umbrella, because she was going to sit all day. She would be the first one to arrive and the last to leave at voting locations, so she could hold campaign signs and talk up both her sons or daughter-in-law to total strangers that would leave as friends. If somebody she knew was in the newspaper, Laura would clip it and give it to them. Laura was a lifelong learner and returned to school at a mature age earning a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish Literature in 1996 from UTPA. She looked forward to time spent with her family. Late in life after Dr. Aliseda finally retired, Laura and her husband most enjoyed traveling and experiencing the world with their children and grandchildren.



Laura is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose Luis Aliseda, M.D. and their children, Jose L. Aliseda, Jr. (Dr. Elizabeth Perez), Laura "Tina" Aliseda Powell (Larry Powell) and Ernie Aliseda (Debbie Crane); her grandchildren, Ryan Perez, Lynn Marie Powell and Larry Powell Jr. (Sonya), Cristina Aliseda, Nicolas Crane (Sarah Ponce), Allie Crane, Sofia Aliseda and Natali Aliseda.



Laura will be greatly missed but her story will endure through those who knew her. The Aliseda family wishes to thank the caring healthcare workers, nurses and doctors at DHR that attended to her during these trying times. Due to this pandemic, there will only be a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Boy's & Girl's Club of McAllen at 2620 Galveston Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501 in Laura Aliseda's name, as the lovingly sensible Laura would insist you not waste money on flowers.



