|
|
McAllen - Laura Rodriguez, 34, entered eternal rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Dallas.
Born on May 20, 1985, in McAllen, Laura brought joy to those who knew and loved her throughout her life. She attended Sharyland schools from kindergarten through her high school graduation in 2003 and maintained many of the friendships forged during those years through adulthood. Her friends and classmates remember her as a cheerleader with a bright smile who played Dorothy in the theater department's musical production of The Wizard of Oz during her senior year. Following in the footsteps of her beloved aunt, Lorena Hidalgo, Laura was a member of the Class of 2007 at Southern Methodist University. She majored in Advertising and joined the Tri Delta sorority as a freshman.
Despite Laura's affinity for sleeping in with her favorite blanket as a child, she had an incredible work ethic. Her first job at age 17 was at Karla's Jewelry in McAllen where she honed her sales acumen. It suited her impeccable fashion sense and was the perfect precursor to her 5-year career with Ted Baker of London after college. She first worked for the brand at its store at North Park Mall in Dallas and was ultimately promoted to East Coast project manager, opening locations in New York City and within Bloomingdale's stores along the Northeast Corridor and Washington, D.C. Although she relished living in the Big Apple, she left retail for the banking industry and returned to Texas to open two financial IT locations for Barclay's Bank. Most recently, she took her talents to R2, a Dallas-based logistics firm, where she counted many of her colleagues as friends.
Laura was adventurous and fearless. She enjoyed riding rollercoasters, skiing with wild abandon, skydiving, and traveling. She had a talent for thoughtful gift procurement and making those around her feel special and appreciated. Her typical response to "I love you" was "I love you more."
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Angelita "Gila" and Paul G. Rodriguez, and maternal grandparents, Bertha H. and Arturo Hidalgo.
Laura is survived by her parents, Paul R. and Myrna H. Rodriguez of McAllen; a sister, Ysa R. (Gustavo) Rivera of Houston; a brother, Isaac D. Rodriguez of Denver, Colorado; and a nephew, Renzo Paul Rivera of Houston, whom she adored.
Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends will cherish happy memories of Laura.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Chapel in McAllen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to honor Laura's legacy. Checks can be made out to TIAA Charitable with "Laura Rodriguez Charitable Giving Fund" noted in the memo line and mailed to TIAA Charitable, 8910 Purdue Rd. Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46268. These funds will support the causes and organizations that Laura was most passionate about throughout her life.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020