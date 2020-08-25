McAllen - Lauro Saul Hinojosa, 56, lived a great life and was truly loved by everyone. His generosity, smile, singing voice, grilling skills, and humor left an impression on our hearts and will be deeply missed. He went to sleep at home in McAllen and woke up in Heaven on August 13, 2020. He was a supervisor for U.S. Customs & Border Protection, where he served faithfully for 31 years and received numerous honors and awards. Family was everything to him and he loved being a dad, grandpa, uncle, brother, and son. He was born on June 10, 1964 to Lauro and Raquel Hinojosa in Falfurrias, TX and is preceded in death by his father.Saul is survived by his handsome sons: Jacob, Marcus (Amanda), and Simon; his beautiful granddaughter, Mackenzie Rae Hinojosa; his adoring mother, Raquel Hinojosa; his loving sisters, Norma (Bill {Sarah, Davy, Hannah & Kevin}) Pollard and Laurah Hinojosa; his devoted girlfriend, Eunice Vale; the mother of his children, Sylvia Hinojosa; his step-mother, Epitacia Hinojosa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Many remember him singing, "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe. There is great comfort in knowing that Saul no longer has to imagine and is now praising Jesus and surrounded by His glory!Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a 1 p.m. chapel service, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.