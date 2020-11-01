WESLACO - LaVonne McDaniel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. LaVonne was born on January 10, 1924 in Luverne, Minnesota to Sam and Mabel Korf. She was the oldest of six sisters.LaVonne moved to Weslaco to join one of her sisters where they both met and married brothers. That is when she fell in love with Ardean McDaniel and they were married on February 16, 1951. She and Ardean were pioneers of the First Baptist Church in Weslaco and both were active in the choir as well as Sunday School teachers, teaching Vacation Bible School, and serving on many committees.LaVonne was very blessed with lots of talents, of which sewing and crocheting topped the list. She sewed clothing for each of her children and grandchildren for many years. Later on, she sewed quilts for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. LaVonne crocheted thousands of baby booties for the newborns of Knapp Medical Center as part of her missions work for her church to which she was so dedicated.LaVonne worked many, many years in the church kitchen preparing meals for funerals and special events. She hosted visiting preachers and evangelists in her home to make sure they were fed a good home-cooked meal. She fed many families in her home as it was her desire to welcome them to the community and make sure they knew they had a church home at FBC Weslaco. Feeding shut-ins, family, and friends was her love language, and boy could she cook!Being in church, cooking in her kitchen, and working many hours in her yard were her happy places and where you could find LaVonne on any given day. Her dedication to the Lord and serving Him was her priority and living a life that drew others to her Lord is LaVonne's legacy that will live on.To her children and grandchildren, she was the most energetic woman, and we don't mean that for her age. She was a servant that never stopped, she loved well and her faith was unshakable to the very end. We will miss her greatly.LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents Sam and Mabel Korf, husband Ardean McDaniel, and sister Ione Ostergard.She is survived by her sisters: Leila McDaniel, Mary Ann Runte, Joan Kelly, and Naomi Law, her children Esther McDaniel Johnson (Neil), Paul McDaniel (Connie), David McDaniel (Kellie), Timothy McDaniel, and Elizabeth McDaniel Vann (Dyer), her grandchildren Jonathan Johnson (Frances), Stephen Johnson (Jeanene), Conrad Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Laura Johnson Gonzales (Eric), Roxanne McDaniel Kelly (Kevin), Heather McDaniel Motley (Jay), Chase McDaniel (Kendall), Lisa McDaniel Psihramis (Alexander), Leah Vann Ratliff (Robbie), and Dyer Vann IV (Nicole), great-grandchildren David Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Christian Johnson, Elayna Gonzales, Claire Gonzales, Kayta Gonzales, Zaela Gonzales, McKayla Motley, Amelia Motley, Emma Motley, Hannah Motley, Adrian Psihramis, Violet Vann and Dyer Vann V and her special friends JJ Curtis and Claudine Garza.Special thanks to Claudine Garza who became part of our family over these past few months helping to care for Mother. Our deepest gratitude to you, Claudine.Memorial service will be Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 am at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco. There will be a private burial.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Driscoll Children's Hospital, 3533 S. Alameda St. in Corpus Christi, TX 78411 or First Baptist Church, 600 S. Kansas Ave. in Weslaco, TX 78596.