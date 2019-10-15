|
McAllen - Lazara Silva, 78, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Silva; a grandson, Roel Garcia, Jr.; five brothers and two sisters.
Lazara is survived by her six children, Linda (Frank) Alaniz, Dora (Sam) Sanchez, both of San Juan, Victor Silva, Estela Liscano, both of McAllen, Ramiro (Araceli) Silva, Jr. of Pharr, and Sara Silva of Donna; 19 grandchildren; 21great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elia Renteria of McAllen, Dalia Vargas of Aurora, IL and Eduardo Lara of Michigan
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019