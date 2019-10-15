Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazara Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazara Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lazara Silva Obituary
McAllen - Lazara Silva, 78, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Silva; a grandson, Roel Garcia, Jr.; five brothers and two sisters.

Lazara is survived by her six children, Linda (Frank) Alaniz, Dora (Sam) Sanchez, both of San Juan, Victor Silva, Estela Liscano, both of McAllen, Ramiro (Araceli) Silva, Jr. of Pharr, and Sara Silva of Donna; 19 grandchildren; 21great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elia Renteria of McAllen, Dalia Vargas of Aurora, IL and Eduardo Lara of Michigan

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lazara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now