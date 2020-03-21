|
|
Rio Grande City - Rio Grande City - Lazaro E. Garza (Chalin), 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 19, 2020, in McAllen, Texas.
Born in Salineno, Texas, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the local VFW, and the Immaculate Conception Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Chalin, as he was known to family and friends, enjoyed spending time at the ranch and with his family. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Lazaro a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, is survived by his wife, Elvira L. Garza; Four children, Patricio E. Garza (Maria Sanjuanita), Zelma L. Garza (David), Jorge L. Garza (Priscilla), Rene O. Garza (Daisy); eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his brothers Arturo Garza (Frances), Hector Garza (Bertha†), Javier Garza (Lilia), his sisters Stella Ward (Bill†), Ma. Graciela Lopez (Encarnacion†), Isaura De La Cruz (Israel) and Ma. Luisa Uribe (Omar).
Funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Visitations will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Sanchez Funeral Home, 301 E. Second St., Rio Grande City, Texas 78582. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City.
Military honors to be conducted by VFW Post at the Rio Grande City Cemetery
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2020