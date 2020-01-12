|
|
|
Edinburg, TX - Lazaro Gonzalez Sr, 79 went to be with our Lord on December 27th, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
Lazaro was born on April 24, 1940. He was a great oldest brother to all his siblings. Lazaro was musician in his early life but still continued to play the acoustic guitar till the very end. He loved listening to Mexican Norteno music and loved to dance. Dad you are gone now but will be in our hearts forever.
Lazaro is survived by his loving wife Gorgonia Gonzalez of almost 52yrs. He was a wonderful dad to all his children Luis Angel ( Alma), Lazaro Jr (Ninfa), Maribel (Jaime) Guerra, Gisela (Arnold) Salinas, Sandra (Tony) Pena, Jose Valentin (Cindy) and David (Liza). He was the best grandfather to all of his 16 grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
Memorial services were held at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg on Sunday December the 29, 2019. Chapel service was held on Monday December 30, 2019 followed by the funeral service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 12, 2020