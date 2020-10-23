1/1
Lazaro Salazar Torres
Mission - Mission - Lazaro Salazar Torres, age, 91, went to be with our Lord, on Tuesday October 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; Cristina Torres and Gregorio Salazar and 3 brothers; Cosme Alvarez, Baltazar and Fermin Salazar.

He is survived by Socorro (Carlos) Castillo and family & numerous nieces and nephews.

Lazaro was a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews and will be remembered fondly. He had a positive outlook on life and gave selflessly to his family and friends; always encouraging those around him by offering words of wisdom. He loved dancing along to his favorite music and enjoyed playing bingo with his friend. We will miss his joy, good humor, and positive spirit.

Pallbearers will be; Carlos Castillo Jr., Mario Castillo, Roberto Castillo, Mauricio Castillo, Juan Castillo and Luis Castillo all nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday October 22, 2020 from 4:30 to 8:30 PM at Flores Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service will be Friday October 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM at San Jose Catholic Cemetery in Mission, TX.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
