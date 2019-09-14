Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazaro Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazaro Salinas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lazaro Salinas Obituary
McAllen - Lazaro Salinas, 82, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Grand Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McAllen.

Born in Harlingen, Mr. Salinas lived in McAllen most of his life and was formerly of McAllen.

He is preceded in death by three siblings, Felicitas Villarreal, Chavela Flores, and Julio Salinas.

Mr. Salinas is survived by his wife, Estela Salinas of McAllen; three children, Victor Salinas, Estela (Juan) Gomez, of McAllen, Liza (Matthew) Mire of Weslaco; five grandchildren, Laura Gomez, Alicia Gomez, Klarissa Gomez, Andrea Estela Gomez, Faith Anne Mire; seven siblings, Inez Gonzalez, Petra Montemayor, Martha Salinas, Elena Gomez, all of McAllen, Hilda Garza of San Antonio, Victor Salinas Jr. of Edinburg, Francisca Villarreal of Pharr; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary and service Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lazaro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now