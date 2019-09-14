|
|
McAllen - Lazaro Salinas, 82, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Grand Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McAllen.
Born in Harlingen, Mr. Salinas lived in McAllen most of his life and was formerly of McAllen.
He is preceded in death by three siblings, Felicitas Villarreal, Chavela Flores, and Julio Salinas.
Mr. Salinas is survived by his wife, Estela Salinas of McAllen; three children, Victor Salinas, Estela (Juan) Gomez, of McAllen, Liza (Matthew) Mire of Weslaco; five grandchildren, Laura Gomez, Alicia Gomez, Klarissa Gomez, Andrea Estela Gomez, Faith Anne Mire; seven siblings, Inez Gonzalez, Petra Montemayor, Martha Salinas, Elena Gomez, all of McAllen, Hilda Garza of San Antonio, Victor Salinas Jr. of Edinburg, Francisca Villarreal of Pharr; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary and service Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 14, 2019