Pharr - Leandro Perez Jr., 65, went home to our Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Advance Care Center at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born in Mission, Mr. Perez had lived in Pharr for most of his life. He worked for several years with Rainbo baking company, Butterkrust (Flowers) baking company, until his retirement in 2016 from PSJA ISD.He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Leandro Sr. and Lydia Perez.He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Perez; two sons, Leandro (Tiffany) Perez III, Robert Perez; seven grandchildren; and three siblings, Luis (Bertha) Perez, Leonel (Alma) Perez and Laura Perez.On behalf of his wife and sons, a special thanks to Dr. Manuel Mercado for his medical care and his availability at all times.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.