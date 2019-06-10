Lecie Ann Fowler-Leavell passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was married to Brad Leavell, they were very happily married for 18 years.







She was born and raised in McAllen, Texas. She was the middle child of Geraldine and John Fowler. She has one older sister, Candace Fowler, and one younger brother, Sean Fowler.







She worked at The Monitor in McAllen for approximately 10 years in outside sales and after that she worked for a law firm in McAllen. She has always had horses, and the last 20-plus years she did what she loved by raising and riding barrel horses. She was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had amazing faith and love in the Lord.







She is survived by her husband, Brad Leavell; mother, Geraldine Fowler; sister, Candace Fowler; brother, Sean Fowler; two children, Shannon (Davy) Jones and Shane Harbison. She has four grandchildren, Ashley Nicole, Ty Runge, Wyatt Jones and Clayton Harbison; and she was blessed with one greatgrandson, Kolton Kerr. She has many close friends that she also loved as family.







The viewing was held Sunday, June 2, 2019. The funeral services were held Monday morning, June 3, 2019, at Garcia & Treviño Funeral Home at 439 S. Vermont St. in Mercedes, Texas. The burial was held afterwards at Ebony Grove Cemetery in Mercedes, Texas. Many friends and family, both locally and coming from out of town, attended.