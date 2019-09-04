|
|
Mission - August 18, 2019 Lee Buel cast aside his earthly restrictions to join his wife Lois, dancing into eternity.
Lee was a WWII Marine veteran who served in the Pacific Arena seeing action at Guam, Bouganiville and Iwo Jima. He rose to the rank of Corporal, was qualified as a Sharpshooter-Rifle and telephone man. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his service.
Lee and Lois traveled extensively throughout South America during his employment with Haliburton and Welex. Upon retirement, they settled in McAllen to tend their orchard. Lee enjoyed hunting West Texas Mule Deer and surf fishing with Lois in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Lee was a member of the American Legion, the McAllen Elks Lodge, the Masonic Lodge and a life member of the National Rifle Association.
Those left with fond memories are his nephews and nieces, Carl Roberts (Janice), Ana Lee Roberts, Ken Roberts, Bob Buel Jr., Yvonne Brazier, the Baker and Ramee families, the Angel Basurto family and friend Opal Kerchle.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , the Shriners, American Legion or are appreciated.
Interment of ashes will be held at 10 a.m., tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction for Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 4, 2019