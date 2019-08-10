|
|
El Paso / San Juan - Leonardo Campos Jr., 41, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.
He had lived in El Paso for ten years and was formerly of San Juan. Leonardo was a graduate of PSJA High School, where he was on the Bears soccer team and football team. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonardo Campos; a sister Elida Maricela Campos and his wife, Maribel Campos.
Leonardo is survived by his mother, Ilda Campos; and two brothers, Jesus (Edith) Campos and David Campos.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2019