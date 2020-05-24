Pharr - Leonardo E. Guerra Sr., 78, went home to the Lord Friday, May 22, 2020, at McAllen Nursing Center.Born and raised in San Juan, Mr. Guerra was a current resident of Pharr and proudly served his country in the United States Army.He is preceded in death by his son, Leonardo "Eddie" Guerra Jr. due to combat.Leonardo is survived by his wife, Alma Guerra; two sons, Michael S. (Yesenia) Guerra, Erik Guerra, all of Pharr; five grandchildren, Gabriel Guerra, Angelica Guerra, both of Las Vegas, Michael Lee Guerra Sr. of New York, Damian Hickson of Dallas, Christopher Leonard Guerra of Pharr; a great-grandson, Michael Lee Guerra Jr.; and three sisters, Tencha Garza of San Juan, Sylvia Pena of Weslaco, and Remi Cantu of San Juan.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.