Leonardo "Leoito" Rodriguez, 45, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at M.D. Anderson Center in Houston. He was born on Saturday, February 16, 1974 in Pharr, Texas to Genaro M. Rodriguez and Emilia Castillo Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his father and brother; Carlos Rodriguez.



Leoito is survived by his mother, siblings; Rosendo (Delia) Rodriguez, Fernando (Gloria) Rodriguez, Anna Maria (Jose Luis) Cisneros, Alicia (Eduardo) Guerra, Senaida (Daniel) Ayala, Rogelio Rodriguez and Sonia (Porfirio) Aguilar, numerous nieces and nephews.



Leo lived in Edinburg all of his life and graduated from Edinburg High School in 1993. He was a very happy, but private person. He enjoyed watching little league, football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He participated for annually in the Special Olympics where he won over 50 medals in different events he competed over the many years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.



His family will receive friends today, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Rosendo Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Rogelio Rodriguez, Royio Rodriguez, Luis Antonio Cisneros, Alan Espino and Eduardo Guerra, Jr. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary